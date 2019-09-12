U-Haul offers help in tornado recovery

Breaking News
U-Haul Company of Fargo is stepping up to help tornado victims in Sioux Falls.  The company is offering  30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage.  It also has boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks to aid in the recovery process.

 “U-Haul is stepping up to offer our neighbors a place to securely store their belongings during the clean-up process at no charge for one month. We’re a proud member of this community and we’re eager to help.”

You can reach out to U-Haul’s two Sioux Falls locations for assistance.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sioux Falls, 923 W. 11th St. Sioux Falls, SD 57104. (605) 339-0750

U-Haul Storage of Sioux Falls, 201 S. West Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104. (605) 231-4078

