DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — Monday, Tyson Foods employees in Dakota Dunes left their offices for the last time.

It was in October 2022 that Tyson Foods announced it planned to close its Dakota Dunes, S.D., headquarters and relocate members to the Springdale, Ark. world headquarters.

A notice filed under the South Dakota Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act website stated in early June that 262 Tyson Foods employees were to be displaced by the closing. Several others relocated to Arkansas with others having already left the company.

In the original announcement of moving to the world headquarters, Tyson said “the move is intended to enhance team member agility and enable faster decision-making.”

The Tyson Foods facility was originally built in the Two Rivers Business Park in 1997 for meat packer IBP. Tyson bought IBP in 2001.