DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — Update: A representative from Tyson told KCAU 9 in a statement that over 1,000 employees between Chicago and Dakota Dunes were told about the plan Wednesday morning.

“There are approximately 1,000 corporate team members between the Chicago and Dakota Dunes offices,” said Derek Burleson in an email to KCAU 9. “Those locations will eventually close as all corporate team members will be given the option to relocate to Springdale and Northwest Arkansas. There are no layoffs associated with this announcement. Impacted team members were informed this morning prior to the public announcement.”

Previous: Tyson Foods announced that it will be relocating certain employees from Dakota Dunes to its world headquarters in Arkansas.

According to a release from Tyson Foods, all corporate team members from Dakota Dunes, Chicago, and Downers Grove will be moved to their corporate headquarters located in Springdale beginning in 2023.

The release stated that the move is intended to enhance team member agility and enable faster decision-making and position Tyson to succeed with its team members, customers, and consumers.

“Tyson’s diverse portfolio of products and brands provides us with an unmatched strategic advantage to serve our customers,” said President and CEO of Tyson Foods Donnie King, “Bringing our talented corporate team members and businesses together under one roof unlocks greater opportunities to share perspectives and ideas, while also enabling us to act quickly to solve problems and provide the innovate products solutions that our customers deserve and value.”

Additionally, Tyson’s world headquarters will be expanding, according to the release. The expansion will include indoor and outdoor spaces for collaboration, connection, and creativity. The release stated that it will also include features to improve team members’ work experience by accelerating change and innovation through diverse and dynamic spaces including state-of-the-art technology.

The release specified that there will be additional details that will be released as the project progresses. Some of those details will include information on the multi-year campus development and remodeling of some existing facilities.