Tyson facing another lawsuit over employee COVID-19 death

In this May 1, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa. A group of worker advocacy organizations has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in workplace racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint alleges the companies adopted polices that reject U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on distancing and protective gear on meat processing lines. The complaint says the operating procedures have a discriminatory impact on mostly Black, Latino, and Asian workers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) – The family of a Tyson employee who died of COVID-19 at a plant in Iowa is suing the meat processing giant.

The family of 65-year-old Michael Everhard allege he contracted the virus at the Storm Lake plant after Tyson required him to work in enclosed spaces without proper safety protocols to protect against the virus.

It’s the latest lawsuit filed in Iowa against the Arkansas-based company. In November, Tyson suspended top officials at its pork plant in Waterloo over allegations that they bet on how many workers would get infected during a coronavirus outbreak. At least 1,000 workers were infected and six died.