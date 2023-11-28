SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Giving Tuesday, inspiring people across the nation to give to some of their favorite non-profits, including some in Sioux Falls.



Over at the St. Francis House the Tyler Goff Group wanted to bless the organization.

“There’s so much work that’s going on behind the scenes that maybe in our everyday lives we don’t see firsthand. And when you come here and you and you talk to the people here and just see everything that they’re doing, it’s just a huge advantage to our community and they just add so much to it, it just feels right to give back to them,” says Tyler Goff Group Leader/Realtor Tyler Goff.

The group donated one-thousand dollars. Along with this donation, the owners of Schulte Subaru matched all donations up to 10-thousand dollars.