Two years since Sioux Falls flood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been two years since a storm flooded some neighborhoods in Sioux Falls, destroying two park bridges in the process.

On March 14, 2019, a storm system passed through KELOLAND with wind gusts up to 70 mph. West of the river the storm resulted in up to 18 inches of snowfall while eastern KELOLAND had close to 4 inches of rain in some areas.

In Sioux Falls, rain combined with the snow already on the ground resulted in flooding across the city. Busy streets such as parts of 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue were closed due to the amount of rainfall.

At Dunham Park, floodwaters washed away the walking bridge in the park during the storm. The Sertoma Park bridge was also destroyed in the flood, leaving the Outdoor Campus without a popular photography spot and limited access to the rest of the campus.

Last December the City of Sioux Falls announced the replacement of both bridges would be usable by the end of 2020.

Courtesy: Outdoor Campus

The Lotta and Rose neighborhoods were hit especially hard and many had to be rescued from their homes by Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. A month after the flood, the Sioux Falls City Council approved a flood buyout program that allowed the city to purchase homes, rental properties and businesses in the area rather than build a levee system citing its cost as too expensive for the city.

In January of this year the city said it’s hoping to buy four homes in 2021 for demolition using federal funding.

Crews moved three more homes out of the Rose-Lotta neighborhood in January of this year as they continue the flood buyout program. The homes are still at risk for flooding and city officials say many continue to participate in the buyout program.

Following the storm Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken praised the city’s efforts to come together during the storm saying: