SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two women wanted in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this month are now back in Sioux Falls.

Martece Saddler and Chrisina Haney were wanted as material witnesses to the June 8th shooting. The two were arrested last week in Idaho.

They are now booked in the Minnehaha County jail.

Authorities are still searching for Ramon Smith, who is wanted for several charges including murder and manslaughter.