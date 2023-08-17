LAKE LORRAINE, S.D. (KELO) — Two women face charges following a multi-county police chase that started with an officer being run-over.

It all started in a parking lot in the Lake Lorraine area. Police say an officer was responding to a call from a business.

The officer asked a woman for her ID and she told him it was in her car, the officer followed her and ended up getting run over.

That led to a chase on Interstate 29 that finally came to an end in Yankton County and authorities made two arrests.

The alleged driver — 26-year-old Allishia Abdo — faces several charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, having a stolen car and resisting arrest.

The passenger, 31-year-old Evette Veo is also charged in connection with the stolen vehicle.