Two women arrested with guns stolen from Fleet Farm in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A call about a suspicious vehicle led to the arrests of two women with guns stolen from a Sioux Falls store.

Police were contacted around 4:30 a.m. when someone thought they saw a person pointing a gun at a building at W. 6th Street and West Avenue.

When officers arrived, one person ran off from the car. Inside the vehicle, police found two guns stolen from Fleet Farm on May 31 along with drugs.

Autum Lisette Leon, 19, of Sioux Falls, and Donarie Nunez, 18, of Sioux Falls, are charged with possession of marijuana and stolen property.

Police public information officer Sam Clemens says there were 10 guns in total stolen from Fleet Farm. Police aren’t sure if the suspects arrested were part of the burglary at the store or just had the guns in their possession.