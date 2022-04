COLTON, S.D. (KELO) – Two people were elected to the Tri-Valley School District school board.

In an election Tuesday, Jeffrey McAreavey won a spot with 383 votes and Chad Moller won a spot with 347 votes. Jay Husman finished with 211 votes.

Election officials told KELOLAND News there were 567 votes cast from 4,185 registered voters for a turnout of 13%.