Two vehicles stolen from eastside Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are trying to find the people who stole two vehicles this weekend from an eastside business.

Authorities say someone broke into a business along East 10th Street and took keys that were easily accessible.

“We would like to remind all businesses, commercial businesses, if you do have vehicles inside your business that you work on or that you’re storing, to make sure that you keep the keys secured, locked up or take them home,” Sgt. Andrew Siebenborn with the SFPD said.

Investigators say this case is similar to another burglary that happened a few days before in the same area and are looking into whether the cases are connected.