WALLACE, S.D. – One person died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Wallace.

Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20, near the intersection with 436th Avenue, when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2019 Kenworth Semi-tractor and trailer.

The 32-year-old female driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. Her seatbelt use is under investigation. The 33-year-old male driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

That section of Highway 20 was closed to traffic for about five hours.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.