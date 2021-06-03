Two-vehicle crash halts traffic on Benson Road

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash slowed down traffic on Benson Road at the I-229 interchange Thursday afternoon.

The two vehicles involved in the crash both have front-end damage according to a KELOLAND News Photojournalist on the scene. Traffic is backed up along Benson Road.

KELOLAND News is on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

