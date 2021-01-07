Two teens arrested in connection with Shop N Cart robbery, police still looking for two more suspects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two teens are facing charges accused in a robbery at a Sioux Falls gas station last month.

On Tuesday, police arrested a 16-year old on first degree robbery and aggravated assault. Police believe he was one of four people that robbed the Shop N Cart on Minnesota Avenue on December 19th.

Wednesday, police also arrested 17-year-old Emilio Juan Deloera. He is being charged as an adult with first degree robbery, aggravated assault and petty theft.

Police are still looking for the two other suspects involved.