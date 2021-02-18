Two teenagers suffer major injuries following a head-on collision last week in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two teenagers have spent a week in the hospital following a serious crash. Police say they were hit by a driver who was speeding and may have been drunk. One of the teens has yet to wake up.

Isaac Corado and Jennah Simphaly are best friends.

“They pretty much spend close to day in and day out, either, if they’re not together, they’re on the phone with each other. They basically do everything together,” Nichole Clark, Corado’s mother said.

“They have like the same personalities. They’re both bubbly, social, just love to have fun kind of kids,” Cara Jackson, Simphaly’s mother said.

But no one expected what happened last week while the two friends were together.

At 7:30 p.m. on February 11th, Corado and Simphaly were on the west side of Sioux Falls when a Ford Explorer went on the wrong side of the road and crashed head on with their car. Corado, Simphaly and the 25-year-old Explorer driver all went to the hospital.

Corado was driving the car. His mom says he got out of the hospital yesterday.

“He has a broken clavicle, a broken sternum, a broken back and a broken ankle,” Clark said.

Simphaly was in the passenger seat. Her mom says she is not awake and hasn’t been following any commands yet.

“Jennah had a skull fracture at the base of her skull, a broken vertebrae in her back, broken arm, broken elbow. Basically, the right side, everything was broken. Her femur was broken, her knee was broken, her tibia was broken. On the left side, she had, her left femur was broken, her left foot is pretty much shattered. She had internal injuries where she had to have part of her intestines removed and her gallbladder removed,” Jackson said.

Corado is 17 years old and Simphaly is 18. GoFundMe pages are set up for both of them to help with medical expenses. Corado also has a Wells Fargo bank account set up called the Isaac Carado Benefit Fund that people can donate to.

“We have a long road ahead of us and we need as much help as we can get. I mean, even after he’s discharged and after Jennah’s discharged, we still have to go through therapy and re-learning how to walk again and just, you know, the simple things that we take for granted,” Clark said.

“It’s definitely going to be a long, long, hard road because she has a traumatic brain injury, so, I don’t know what kind of Jennah we’re going to have. But we’re going to do everything we can to get her to where she needs to be,” Jackson said.

No charges for the crash are filed yet.