Two teenagers killed when car crashes into tree in Marshall County

VEBLEN, S.D. (KELO) — Two teenagers died in a car crash in Marshall County early Monday morning. 

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old girl died after the man lost control of his car on 101st Street, a gravel road five miles west of Veblen. The car went into the ditch and hit a tree. 

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The man died while being flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. 

Authorities are waiting to release the names pending notification of family.

Both were wearing seat belts. 

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

