Two suspects involved in deadly shooting appear in court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two suspects involved in this weekend’s fatal shooting in Sioux Falls made their first court appearances Monday afternoon.

24-year-old Rashaun Guest is in the Minnehaha County jail charged with 2nd-degree murder. 22-year-old Skylar Jorgenson was also arrested and charged with accessory to 2nd-degree murder.

The shooting took place just north of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue early Sunday morning.

“There were numerous shots fired, an autopsy has not occurred at this point, so I can’t tell you how many shots were fired, but he was shot numerous times,” Lt Terrance Matia of the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

The victim is 31-year-old Lamar Hood, who was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Based on witness interviews investigators located the suspects within a few hours at a home on 9th Street where the SWAT team was brought in to help negotiate and talk Guest and Jorgenson into coming out.

“There were several people in the house that we wanted to get out, there were some children in the house as well we wanted to make sure nobody was hurt or injured,” Matia said.

Police say the suspects and victim knew each other and that it was not a random act. Police say more charges are possible.

During the investigation police also recovered several firearms.

Guest and Jorgenson remain in jail on bond.