Two suspects arrested in two separate robberies in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A suspect was arrested Monday morning after crashing a stolen vehicle near W 23rd Street and S Marion Road, Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Jamal Antwan Green, 22, of Sioux Falls, was arrested for aggravated assault, robbery, aggravated eluding, hit and run, grand theft and fleeing police in an incident first reported at 4 a.m. Green was arrested at about 5:30 a.m.

The car was stolen after the victim, a 20-year-old Sioux Falls man, agreed to give a ride to a friend of a social media friend, police said. When the victim arrived at his social media friend’s apartment near 69th Street and Connie Avenue, the suspect came into the apartment and hit the victim with a metal pipe. Clemens said the victim told police he lost consciousness and when he woke up, his social media friend, a woman, and the suspect were gone and so was his car.

Police located the stolen car and pursued the suspect who crashed the car. Green ran from the vehicle and was arrested, Clemens said.

The victim was taken to the hospital but it appears the victim’s injuries are not serious, Clemens said.

The victim and the suspect apparently did not know each other, Clemens said.

The victim’s social media friend, a woman, has not yet been found, police said.

A 26 year-old man was arrested in an attempted robbery reported at 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Taco John’s on East 10th Street, police said.

Caleb Shawn Fraser of Sioux Falls was arrested for aggravated assault, robbery, false impersonation and obstruction.

Fraser used a traffic cone to bang on the drive thru window at Taco John’s and said he had a gun and demanded money. An employee was able to close the drive-thru window and get employees in the back of the business when the suspect turned away from the drive-thru window, police said.

Fraser was found without a gun near 9th Street and Blauvelt Avenue where he was arrested, Clemens said. He did not get any cash.