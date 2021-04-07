Two suspects arrested in ‘sizeable’ pot bust in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are facing a long list of drug charges Wednesday after what Sioux Falls police call a ‘sizeable’ bust Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near Roosevelt High School when police made what they thought was going to be a routine traffic stop.

Police arrested 21-year-old Wedo Peter and 20-year-old Courtney Nelson, both of Sioux Falls, near this intersection by Roosevelt High School.

“Basically had an officer who stopped a car for some dark tinted windows,” Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

But that traffic stop turned out to be much more.

“Once they started talking to the driver, they ended up seeing a gun in the car and some drugs in the car,” Clemens said.

Those drugs, police say, were 2.6 pounds and marijuana wax which is concentrated THC. That’s when they called in the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force and got a search warrant.

“There had been some information that these two had been involved in some type of drug activity, and so, the Drug Task Force was somewhat familiar with their names so that was part of the reason the search warrant was issued,” Clemens said.

Drug detectives searched a home in the 2900 block of South Hidden Place and that’s where they say they found even more drugs; 5.9 pounds of marijuana, 3 pounds of edibles and over 300 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators say the driver, Wedo Peter, is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon with intent to commit a felony.