SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Within some indigenous communities, the phrase Two-Spirit is used as an umbrella term for people to describe their cultural, sexual and gender identities. Often, that can mean a person embodies both a masculine and feminine spirit. Today, the Two-Spirit community in Sioux Falls celebrated Pride Month with a Wacipi, or pow wow, at Elmwood park.

With the banging of drums, and singing and dancing, the second annual Two-Spirit Wacipi was underway.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We have really great vendors that came through, and we have quite a few dancers and quite a few spectators and is expected to get busier,” said co-organizer April Matson.

Matson says as a two-spirit individual, helping to organize this event was important.

“I feel very honored to be able to put this on, and be a big piece of it, but I’m really just a piece. It’s just bringing people together who also want to celebrate this day and the two-spirit identity and pride month and the indigenous people of Sioux Falls,” Matson said.

Co-organizer Dylan Daniels says he’s grateful for the community support.

“It’s awesome. I’ve already cried like four times. I think just knowing people care about the two-spirit community is a huge thing,” Daniels said.

“It’s really important for two-spirit people to see one and other, and especially to see one and other taking part of in these indigenous activities,” Matson said.

Daniels says this event provides a safe place to celebrate and express yourself.

“Being able to see our traditional ways here with our pride flags all in the same place is not something you’re going to get at every powwow. So, just by offering that space is really affirming to folks and to know that they have community here, and that they’re not alone,” Daniels said.

Last year’s inaugural Wacipi was held indoors because of weather. But now, they plan on continuing the yearly event outdoors.