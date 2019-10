SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some Sioux Falls businesses are in trouble after selling alcohol to minors.

According to police, they conducted a compliance check in the southeast part of the city Sunday. They checked 24 different businesses, and two of those businesses sold alcohol to someone under 21-years-old.

Police didn’t say which businesses failed the compliance check, but say they’ll keep doing these checks to help protect the young people in the community.