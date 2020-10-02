Two South Dakota high schools come together for one homecoming game

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Homecoming is usually for one school, a celebration at their home for them. But this year has been anything but usual.

Friday night in Madison, S.D. at 7 p.m., the Madison Bulldogs will play the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers in football: a regular, normal type of thing that can happen any fall.

But Friday night is different because it’s the homecoming for both teams, despite the fact that the game is not going to happen in Miller or Highmore or Harrold.

KELOLAND News is covering this unorthodox homecoming matchup and looking to talk to fans to see how they feel about getting this chance to see their teams play.

