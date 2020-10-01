Two South Dakota high school homecomings to be played during same game

MADISON, SD (KELO) — Students in Madison, South Dakota will be able to cheer their football team on despite coming close to not have a homecoming opponent to play on Friday. On Wednesday, the Bulldogs’ scheduled opponent had to back out of the homecoming game because of positive coronavirus cases and quarantines. It required quick action to save homecoming not just at Madison, but for their new opponent, as well.

School spirit was deflating at Madison High School after homecoming opponent Milbank bowed-out of Friday’s game because of the coronavirus.

“I was pretty sad, knowing my last homecoming, knowing we wouldn’t be playing a game,” Madison senior Logan Allbee said.

“It was just a real roller-coaster of emotion. It’s homecoming, it’s the biggest week of the year,” Madison Activities Director Mike Ricke said.

So Madison’s activities director called an audible: reaching out to Miller/Highmore-Harrold, which had an open date related to COVID-19. But it still took some convincing to get a commitment to play the game in Madison.

“This was their homecoming week, too. But they’ve known the whole week that they weren’t going to be able to play, so they wanted us to come there. We obviously wanted the game here, so we’re going to take good care of them on Friday night when they get here,” Ricke said.

This last-minute reshuffling of the schedule shows how flexible and fluid schools have to be during the pandemic.

“I feel like we’ve kind of missed out on a lot of things, but also, our staff has come together really well to make these things happen,” homecoming queen Ally Drew said.

Members of the Madison football team say they’ll be ready to play even though they’ll have just one day to prepare for their new opponent.

“We’re going to come out, come out swinging,” Allbee said.

Two school homecomings on one field. In a pandemic, sometimes it takes teamwork between rivals to make sure the games get played.

The Miller/Highmore-Harrold football team will have to drive about three hours to play their homecoming game in Madison.