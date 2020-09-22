Two Sioux Falls schools follow brief shelter-in-place order

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls schools followed shelter-in-place orders for a time Tuesday morning.

According to emails sent to parents, as Sioux Falls Police responded to a situation in the 26th Street and Cliff Avenue area, Patrick Henry Middle School and Lincoln High school didn’t allow anyone to enter or exit the buildings.

Principals at both schools say the shelter-in-place order lasted just a few minutes before the situation was resolved. Students continued to learn and administrators say it’s possible the student weren’t even aware of the issue outside.

KELOLAND News has reached out to the Sioux Falls Police Department for details. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says somebody was threatened with a gun in the area.

This is a developing story; look for additional updates here as information is confirmed.

I want to let you know that shortly after 11am this morning, Sioux Falls Police were responding to a situation in the neighborhood of 26th Street near the Cemetery on Cliff Avenue. Due to the situation, police asked our school to shelter-in-place. This order lasted for approximately 3 to 5 minutes, but the situation is now resolved. Learning continued in our school during that time, but no one was allowed to enter or exit the building. It is possible students didn’t even know there was a concern outside. Your student’s safety is our top priority. Thank you for supporting us as we keep our students and staff safe.

