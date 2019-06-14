Local News

Two Sioux Falls men facing multiple drug charges

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 11:12 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:11 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Sioux Falls Police say it's thanks to someone following the "see something, say something" rule that officers were able to arrest two people on several drug charges.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of East 24th Street Thursday evening for a suspicious vehicle.The witness said two men were carrying plastic bags into a wooded area.

When police arrived, both men tried to run away. One ran into an unlocked garage, but came out a short time later.

Authorities say they found narcotics on the men and in their vehicle.

Nathan Lee Hazelwood, 37, and Kyle Huether, 40, were arrested on several drug possession charges and fleeing police.
 

