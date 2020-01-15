Two Sioux City teens killed in crash Tuesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO) — Two Iowa teenagers died after crash in Plymouth County.

The crash happened at 8 a.m. Tuesday on county highway K22, near the intersection of Granite Avenue west of Hinton.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Ella Holtzen, 18, and Harrison Holtzen, 14, each died after being taken to Sioux City hospitals. Ella Holtzen was driving north when her car hit a curve and started to slide. A southbound pickup truck hit the car on the passenger side.

Officials said the road was “100 percent ice.”

The driver of the truck, William Samuelson, 66, of Sioux City, had no injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol and The Plymouth County Sheriff’s office are still investigating.