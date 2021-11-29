Two shooting deaths under investigation by Rapid City Police

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are looking for answers in two shooting deaths that happened less than 12 hours apart.

Police were called to a home in the 400 block of Tamarack Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 28. When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive man who had been shot. Police started emergency life-saving measures until a medical unit arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Monday around 4:15 a.m., police responded to a location on Marquette Drive for a report of multiple individuals who had been shot. Police found three people with gunshot injuries, including a man who was unresponsive and declared dead on scene. Police say the other two people have serious but non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

Police are not yet releasing the names of the victims in either incident until family notifications are complete.

Officers did find drugs and drug items at both locations. Beyond that similarity, authorities say at this point, there is no evidence to suggest these two incidents are related, nor is there any reason to believe a threat to public safety exists.

“The rate of gun deaths in the United States continues to rise and unfortunately Rapid City has not been exempt from that trend,” Chief of Police Don Hedrick said in a news release about the shootings. “Officers and deputies have been working around the clock to investigate these incidents and we are dedicated to working with the community and our fellow law enforcement partners to ensure we hold the perpetrators of gun violence accountable through the criminal justice system.”

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact the RCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 605-394-4134.

An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters RCPD and the information to 847411.