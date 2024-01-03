MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The New Underwood Road has been reopened Wednesday as of 11:15 a.m. (CMT).

Earlier this morning two semi-trucks jackknifed on New Underwood Road, near Englehart Lane, just north of the Pennington County Line. Slippery road conditions contributed to the incident.

The semi-trucks and vehicles have been moved.

Fog and freezing road conditions are continuing to to the unsafe road conditions in this area. Motorists should be aware that the weather conditions are perfect for creating black ice.