Two robbery suspects facing new charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Minnehaha County robbery suspects face new charges Wednesday.

Steven King and Spencer Brown, Jr. are accused of holding up Wall Lake Oil, just west of Sioux Falls, and the Dollar General on West 12th Street on January 6th. The two men are charged with interference with commerce by threats and violence, brandishing a firearm during a federal crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In addition to state charges, a grand jury has decided there is enough evidence to charge both men in Federal court.

King and Brown face federal weapons charges because they’re both convicted felons and are not allowed to have guns.