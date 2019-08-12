Two rescued from Big Sioux River near Falls Park Sunday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local man rescued a child and another adult from the Big Sioux River Sunday night.

Police say four kids were playing near the water down below the falls at Falls Park. According to police, one kid slipped and fell into the water around 7:43 p.m. Two fishermen nearby responded with one fisherman going after the kid. When he had trouble getting back to shore, the second fisherman went into the water and was able to successfully pull the child and other man out.

Lt. Dave McIntire said the situation was a case of citizens taking measures into their own hands before emergency crews were able to respond.

McIntire said police are always concerned when there are children that close to the water. He called the situation “lucky” and added he hoped parents would be more aware of the dangers of being close to the water.

The child was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Two fishermen requested no medical assistance.

McIntire added police will review the incident and determine if a hero award would be recommended.