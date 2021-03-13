Two possible ballot measures for 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Organizations in South Dakota are already looking ahead to the 2022 election. Medicaid expansion and redistricting are two topics we could possibly see on the ballot next year.

Dakotans for Health and the League of Women Voters were at Icon Hall in Sioux Falls this morning getting signatures for their proposed ballot measures. Dakotans for Health hopes to get a constitutional amendment adopted that would expand Medicaid. And the League of Women Voters is petitioning for an initiated measure that would change who redistricts the state.

“It’s just a wonderful right that the people of South Dakota have to petition their government when they feel their government isn’t being responsible to their needs,” Rick Weiland, co-founder of Dakotans for Health said.

Their goal is to have 65,000 signatures on each of the petitions by this November.