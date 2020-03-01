Two pets rescued from burning home in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A passerby rescued two dogs from a burning home in central Sioux Falls over the weekend.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the passerby spotted the fire burning at 33rd and Hawthorne late Saturday afternoon and was able to remove the dogs and take them to a neighbor’s.

No people were inside at the time.

The fire caused heavy damage to the home. The family is now staying with relatives.

Investigators say the fire appears to have started from outside electrical wires, behind the home.

No one was hurt.