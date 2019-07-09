Two people missing following road collapse

SIOUX COUNTY, N.D. (KELO) – North Dakota law enforcement are searching for two missing people after a road washed out during flash flooding Tuesday morning.

KX News reports the BIA is the lead in the search and rescue efforts in Sioux County along Kenel Road near HWY 1806.

Two people were rescued from flash flooding on the same stretch of road, according to Sioux County officials. KX News has been told both people who were rescued are being treated at local hospitals.

It is estimated 5 to 7 inches of rain fell in the area, causing the flash flooding.

Law enforcement has called in back-up for heavy equipment to help in the search and move vehicles that are trapped.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol sent up an aircraft to help in the search around 12:30 p.m.

The Burleigh County Swift Water Rescue Team has been called in along with Morton County’s dive team.