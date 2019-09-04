Two people killed in Rock County, MN, crash

Two people are dead in a rollover accident in southwest Minnesota.

It happened in Rock County Wednesday morning shortly after 6 a.m. two miles west of Hardwick on County Road 7.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the vehicle drifted off the road, hit the gravel shoulder and overcorrected. While doing that, the driver hit an approach and flipped the vehicle into the ditch.

Dead are 39-year-old Myron Waddington and 41-year-old Jennifer Cattnach, both of Luverne.

The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office says it appears alcohol may have been involved.