BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA (KELO) — The Mall of America went into a short lockdown on Friday evening after a shooting incident.

Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

The Bloomington Police tweeted that the mall has resumed normal operation. They are still searching for the suspect but are no longer looking in the mall.

We are on scene of a shooting incident at MOA. The scene is secure, and after a short lockdown, the mall is back to normal operation. 2 injured with non life threatening injuries. We are no longer looking for the suspect at the MOA.Will update media with time and location soon — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) December 31, 2021

