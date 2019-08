Authorities in Minnesota say two people found dead in a cemetery this weekend are from Sioux Falls.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Andy Wilcox and his girlfriend, 41-year-old Charity Hoffelt both died of gun shot wounds.

Family members called the sheriff’s office Sunday asking for help finding both Wilcox and Hoffelt.

Their deaths are under investigation, however deputies say there is no threat to the public.