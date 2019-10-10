Two people found in central Sioux Falls garage arrested

If you own an empty garage, shed or storage unit, you might want to check it out.

This comes as Sioux Falls police investigate apartment garages in the central part of the city.

Police say their investigation started when an alert resident at the LaVerne LaVilla apartments saw a couple of people on a ladder, climbing into the attic space over A garage.

Thinking it might be a burglary, the witness called police.

“Officers went and checked everything out. Nobody was there but they found there were a couple of vacant garages and it was pretty apparent that people were living inside those garages,” said Sam Clemens.

Inside one of the garages, police found items identifying the suspects. A short time later, police arrested 28 year old Lauren Alexandra Johnson and 37 year old Richard Dean Nemec at 57th and Louise.

“They were arrested for unlawful occupancy and there was a small amount of marijuana and meth that were found so they have drug charges as well,” said Clemens.

Clemens says police also found needles with meth residue. As for how long the couple may have been living in the empty garage?

“One of the maintenance guys after the tornado went through that area, they went and checked the garages and things were fine at that point so sometime in the last weekend and a half or so, they must have moved in,” said Clemens.

However, Clemens says it doesn’t appear anything was stolen from the garages.