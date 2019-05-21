Two people found dead in Mitchell motel

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) -- The Mitchell Police Department is investigating the death of two people at a Mitchell motel.

Police responded to a report and found a man and a woman dead. There is no indications of foul play, but police say actions were taken to avoid being identified.

Investigators are trying to identify the man and woman, who traveled to Mitchell in a U-Haul van on Saturday night.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday and the investigation is ongoing.

