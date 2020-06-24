Two people facing several drug charges after arrest at SF apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are accused of having more than four pounds of pot, along with a scale, edibles and a gun in a central Sioux Falls apartment.

The drug task force received a tip of an odor of marijuana coming from the apartment. They got a warrant and searched the place Tuesday afternoon. Officers ended up arresting 42-year old Fleshia Gipson and 19-year-old Marquis Vaughn.

“The one unusual thing is when detectives were going to serve the warrant, as they were at the door, I don’t know if they were making entry or if they had knocked on the door, but we had other members of the task force that were outside somebody threw a bag of marijuana out the window,” Clemens said.

Both suspects are in the Minnehaha County jail tonight facing several drug charges.