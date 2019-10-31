Two people confirmed dead in house explosion

KELOLAND News has new information on the house explosion near Wagner that killed two people, including a young child.

The explosion happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on tribal land in an area known as the North Housing community which is just north of Wagner.

Looking at the destruction of this house, it’s hard to believe anyone survived the explosion.

“It was like one big boom, we all came out running outside,” Tyrell Louis Blaine said.

Blaine lives in the neighborhood. He says he was in shock when he heard the explosion and then saw the aftermath.

“To see a roof on top of a floor that was pretty scary,” Louis Blaine said.

A fence has been setup around the charred structure and debris to keep people out while authorities investigate.

“There was not much left of it structurally,” Yankton Sioux Tribe Chief of Police Willard Bruguier said.

Bruguier says six people were living here.

“Right now that number isn’t confirmed to who was all in the house, we just know how many were injured as a result,” Bruguier said.

Two people who were seriously hurt in the blast were airlifted to Sioux Falls, but Bruguier was able confirm two people died, including a young child.

Along with tribal police, the ATF, State Fire Marshall and the Yankton Housing Authority are investigating to figure out what set off the deadly explosion.

“Until we get the facts of the case, I can’t say one way or the other what happened,” Bruguier said.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.