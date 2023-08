SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are facing charges of child sex trafficking and producing child pornography.

Court documents say between 2020 and 2021, Richard Alan Kucera and Ivy Rose Heron forced a child into a commercial sex act.

Authorities also say Kucera took pictures of a child engaging in sexual acts to distribute the photos.

Investigators say these allegations happened in Winner.

If convicted, they could face up to life in prison.