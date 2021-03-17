Two people caught stealing catalytic converters in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say two people are facing charges after being caught stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles.

Officer Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police says they received a call around 5 p.m. Tuesday to an address in the northeast area of Sioux Falls. The tip caller said he saw two people carrying around bags and heading to a wooded area that attaches to a salvage yard.

Police arriving on scene found the two people in the process of cutting out catalytic converters from vehicles. The two suspects attempted to flee the scene but were caught.

25-year-old Richard Vital and 27-year old Tumika Condon were arrested and are facing a list of charges.

Officer Clemens says when police arrived on scene, Vital and Condon had already cut off a couple of catalytic converters from vehicles.

Police don’t know yet if the suspects are connected with other catalytic converter thefts that have happened in the area.