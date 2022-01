SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have arrested two suspects in a shots-fired call over the weekend on the east side of Sioux Falls.

It happened early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East 10th Street.

One man is charged with reckless discharge and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. A second man is charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

No one was hurt and there are no reports of damage.