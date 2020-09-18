Two people arrested in stabbing incident in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man and woman were arrested on Thursday for a reported stabbing of a victim near the intersection of 466th Avenue and South Dakota Highway 38, said Capt. Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Allen Smith, 24, and Krystalann Rice, 31, both of Sioux Falls, were arrested for robbery in the first degree, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Phillips said. Rice was also arrested for abuse to a minor.

Phillips said when the sheriff’s office responded to a suspicious person call at about 5 a.m., the victim said he’d been stabbed and identified the suspects. Smith and Rice were arrested after a search warrant was executed. Several items that appear to have been related to the attack were found.

Rice was driving a vehicle and the victim was a passenger when it stopped on the road. Smith got out of the trunk and he and Rice went to the passenger side of the vehicle and assaulted the victim with a knife and possibly a bat.

Phillips said the victim was fortunate to be in stable condition.

Rice and Smith were expected to be arraigned on Friday.