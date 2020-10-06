Two people arrested in connection with Tuesday morning burglary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are behind bars tonight in connection with a burglary early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say officers were driving near the intersection of 31st and Kiwanis when they noticed a car light on in a driveway.

When police stopped to check, they noticed two men going through the garage.

Authorities say both suspects tried to run away — one man was caught nearby while a K-9 tracked the second person who was hiding in a shed.

“The guy took off running again so the K9 started chasing him. The man punched the K9 and started jumping a fence, it was a 6-foot tall privacy fence. When he was up there, we had a couple of officers that were grabbing to try to get him down and he ended up kicking two different officers,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Polie said.

Clemens said there were no serious injuries to the K-9 or officers.

22-year-old Isaac Darsaw faces several charges including burglary, resisting arrest, simple assault on law enforcement and on a police service dog. The 19-year-old suspect also faces charges of burglary, fleeing police, and resisting arrest.