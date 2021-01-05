Two people arrested in connection with casino burglaries in Sioux Falls

Two people are behind bars this evening in connection with two casino burglaries this weekend.

Sioux Falls police say the first burglary happened Saturday morning at a casino on the northeast side of the city. Authorities say someone pried a few things open but didn’t find any money.

The second happened about 30 minutes later at a casino on the west side.

Police say someone broke into several video lottery machines and stole cash.

Later that night, an officer spotted the suspect van that was seen on surveillance video during the burglaries.

“There were two people inside, a man and a woman. What they ended up finding were some clothes that matched the descriptions that people were wearing, there were some tools that were found inside, some cash that was found in the van as well,”

Police arrested 28-year-old Eugene Stark and 30-year-old Samantha Leonard on several charges including burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.