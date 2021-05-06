Two people arrested following car theft early Thursday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are facing charges after taking a man’s car.

Police say around 3 a.m. the victim was giving a woman a ride when the man stopped he noticed another man in a car across the street.

The woman then reached over and grabbed the victim’s keys. She started yelling at the man in the other car saying they should rob the victim.

The victim got out of the car and took off running, then called police.

“The man that had been in the other car, he got into the victim’s car, she obviously had the keys, so the two of them left,” Sioux Falls police officer Sam Clemens said.

Police were able to find the car a short time later and arrested the two suspects.

The 34-year old woman faces robbery and grand theft charges while the 20-year-old man is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.