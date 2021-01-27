Two people arrested after stealing ATM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have arrested two people who took an ATM from a Sioux Falls motel.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 1000 block of south Lyons Avenue, just southeast of 12th street and I-29, an employee noticed the ATM was missing and called police.

Police used security footage to identify the two people taking the machine.

“The had it on some type of cart basically they loaded it up on, put it in a vehicle and drove away,” Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said.

An officer later stopped the vehicle used in the theft in the 700 block of North Eagle Place. The passenger tried to run but was caught. Two people were arrested in connection with the theft.

Eugene Wayne Stark, a 28-year-old man from Sioux Falls, was charged with Grand Theft and Samantha Dawn Leonard, a 30-year-old woman from Sioux Falls, was charged with Grand Theft and Fleeing Police.

Stark and Leonard were arrested earlier this month in connection with two casino burglaries. The two were arrested on several charges including burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Police are still investigating and expect to make more arrests in connection to the theft.