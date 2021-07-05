Two passengers die in one-vehicle interstate crash in Aurora County

AURORA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two people died and third was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash west of Plankinton on Interstate 90 on Sunday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol said charges are pending against the female driver.

Two passengers, a 26-year-old man and a 60-year-old man , were killed and the driver, a 26-year-old woman, had serious non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 2002 Toyota Camry was eastbound on I-90 when the driver lost control. The car went into the south ditch and rolled. The passengers were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the car, the Highway Patrol said.

The driver was transported to a Mitchell hospital and airlifted later to Sioux Falls. Her seatbelt use is unknown at this time.

The crash was reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, three miles west of Plankinton.