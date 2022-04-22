SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two officers are injured and two patrol cars are damaged following two incidents in Sioux Falls on Thursday.

During the traffic stop, authorities say the vehicle backed up and rammed into the patrol car.

An investigation revealed it was a rental car — the rental company later reported it as stolen when it wasn’t returned on time.

A pursuit started a few hours later on the east side of the city.

During that pursuit, patrol cars crashed into a vehicle that was stopped in the center lane.

“The suspect car saw that car was stopped and switched lanes quickly. The officers that were behind it had no idea there was a stopped car and so once the suspect switched lanes the officers weren’t able to stop at that time,” Officer Sam Clemens said.

Two officers had minor injuries — the driver of the car was not hurt.

So far no arrests have been made.

Authorities also aren’t sure if it was the same driver in both incidents.